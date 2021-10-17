Four days to go for the long weekend…

It’s a short work week and if you’re excited about the upcoming long weekend, there are a couple of things to do in Abu Dhabi that will help pass the time to get there quicker.

Check out this list below where we have jotted down some great ideas that include checking out a new art exhibition, trying out an afternoon tea, checking out a theatre performance and much more.

Here are six cool things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Sunday, October 17

See an art exhibition at Warehouse421

This exhibition titled As We Gaze Upon Her attempts to expand the notion of woman that is often constrained by social, cultural, and existential insecurities. The exhibition is curated by Banat Collective takes a look at ‘woman’ as an idea and a body, one that is ‘malleable, imagined and exploitable, malleable, imagined and exploitable.’ The description of the exhibition goes on to say that woman is a ‘carrier of social norms of objectified bodies, codes of family honour, gendered duties that dominate public and private space, bearers of migrancy, displacement, replacement, and labour.’ Find out more here.

Warehouse 421, Zayed Port, Abu Dhabi. warehouse421.ae

Monday, October 18

Dine at the Instagrammable and newly opened Forever Rose cafe in Yas Mall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Mall (@yasmallad)

If you’ve loved your experience at Forever Rose cafe at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, you’ll be thrilled to know there’s a new branch at Yas Mall. At this cafe, the theme features the backdrop of London park life with hanging umbrella admist the 2D style interiors. On the menu, you’ll find their signature collection of craft coffees, elegant pastries and artistic cakes, breakfast morsels, grand high teas, sandwiches, pizzas and other assortments of delectable nibbles.

Forever Rose Cafe, Level 1, Town Square in Yas Mall, Yas Island. Tel: (050) 210 0139. @foreverrosecafe

Tuesday, October 19

Get a (horrible) history lesson at the newly opened Theatre by Erth

Ever wanted to meet some of the people you’ve read or heard about from history? No, we aren’t talking about heading to Madame Tussauds in Dubai but witnessing a special production of Horrible Histories. The performance brings the horrible histories of Britain (with all the nasty bits left in) to the Theatre by Erth from Boudicca to Magna Carta, Henry VIII and many more. It’s pure entertainment for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased here.

Theatre by Erth, Erth Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Maqta, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road, Abu Dhabi. Oct 19 (1pm onwards) and 20 (4pm onwards) . Prices start from Dhs108. Tel: (0)2 441 5900. @theatrebyerth

Plan a ladies night at VaKaVa

On Tuesday, it’s ladies night at award-winning Latin restaurant VaKaVa in Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. Make a booking for Buena Onda Ladies Night which takes place from 7pm to 11pm every Tuesday and the ladies will get three drinks and one Latin bar bite for just Dhs99.

Buena Onda Ladies Night, VaKaVa, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. Tel (0)2 811 5555. @vakavaabudhabi

Wednesday, October 20

Stretch under the full moon at the beach

It’s a beautiful full moon on October 20, and the team at Inner Seed are holding a full moon ritual yoga session. The full moon is said to pour out tremendous amounts of energy, so if you’re heading over you must be in a calm state of mind to receive its full positive effect. This ladies-only session will consist of heart-opening poses, meditation, breathwork and cleansing exercises and full moon feet bath. The session is open for ladies only and takes place from 6.30pm to 8pm. Sign up here for Dhs160. Do note, Al Hosn green pass or a valid 48 hour PCR result is required.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Rotana Hotel, Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. Oct 20, 6.30pm to 8pm. Dhs160. innerseeduae.com

Indulge in a whimsical afternoon tea experience

Stratos at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi has bought back its tippling tea with a brand new theme. The Wizard afternoon tea offers up whimsical tea brews and a variety of creative savoury and sweet treats. There’s key lime and tiramisu with coffee ganache, scones, eclairs, Choix buns with Stratos signature toppings, Josper grilled chicken and much more. For Dhs99, you can get a variety of teas or upgrade your package and pay Dhs125 for a beverage upgrade.

Stratos, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Abu Dhabi. Avail Wed to Sat 2pm to 4pm. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Images: Supplied