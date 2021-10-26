The festival will take place over 10 days at a brand new venue and Expo 2020 Dubai…

We have great news bibliophiles. Emirates Airline Festival Of Literature has just announced that next year’s festival will take place from Thursday, February 3 to 12.

The What’s On award-winning festival is the Middle East’s biggest celebration of literature and attracts the rockstars of the written word.

The theme for the 2022 festival is ‘Here comes the sun’ – very apt as the festival wants to shine a spotlight on optimism and positivity, symbolising our transition from the dark into the light.

Now in its 14th edition, the festival also announced that it is moving to a new location at the canal side of Habtoor City hotels. While avid readers will find plenty of things to do at this venue, those making their way over to Expo 2020 Dubai can also expect plenty of special events and activations.

Speaking on the move to a new location, Ahlam Bolooki, Festival Director stated, ‘Our continued success as a Festival is in part down to how we keep evolving, bringing in new elements, special events and features that resonate with our community.’

On the theme, Ahlam stated it was perfect for a post-pandemic world. She added, ‘This is the dawn of a new, forward-looking era. The 2022 Festival will bring optimism, renewal and it will shed light on issues that are usually obscured by the dark, including some of the most important topics of our time.’

Want to know a list of the authors heading to the festival? We here at What’s On are just as curious, but we have to wait until November 17 when they will be revealed. We will let you know as soon as we do.

