The world famous restaurant is coming to Dubai…

‘SushiSamba’ is the buzzword on everyone’s lips in the Dubai dining scene at the moment. The world famous restaurant is set to open next month on the 51st floor of Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah. Ahead of the opening we’ve been given a glimpse of what diners can expect to eat once it opens.

Under the direction of Chef Moon Kyung Soo, SushiSamba Dubai will feature many of the restaurant’s signature dishes, as well as a few additions exclusive to the region. The restaurant represents a unique blend of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine.

The SushiSamba ‘Seviche’ platter is noted as the most Insta-worthy, thanks to its accompanying Palm Tower shaped ice block. Guests can experience the fusion of all three cuisines within the same plate, particularly in this dish.

Those who have dined at SushiSamba’s other global locations will recognise the famed sushi rolls. The Samba Dubai Roll is a new addition to the team, featuring lobster, mango, avocado, soy paper and aji honey truffle.

Another menu highlight is the mini tacos, or taquitos, which offer unique flavours and textures for both meat-eaters and vegetarians. The signatures include yellowtail taquitos made of yellowtail, avocado, white miso, coriander and lime, as well as vegetarian taquitos made of crispy tofu, spicy ginger soy, corn tortilla and sesame.

This preview is by no means exhaustive, as the sky-high restaurant will also offer a range of delicious dishes including beef and Chilean sea bass anticuchos, mushroom Japanese claypots, short ribs, tuna tiradito, toro tartar, and coconut tapioca pannacotta for dessert.

SushiSamba Dubai will throw open its doors in just a few weeks, so be sure to stay tuned to What’s On for all the details and a first look of the venue ahead of its opening.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening in November 2021. @sushisambadubai

Images: Provided