The sky-high attraction features the world’s highest 360 degree infinity pool…

Clear your calendar for mid-November, as a huge new attraction is set to open its doors. Found on the 50th floor of Palm Jumeirah’s Palm Tower, Aura SkyPool is a restaurant and pool club suspended 200 metres in the air, offering incredible views of the city below.

The 750-square metre pool deck is a show-stopping selling point, guaranteed to impress your next out of town visitors for sure. Lush greenery and natural design elements give the venue an elegant oasis look, whether you’re relaxing on the pool deck or chilling in the lounge and bar.

Aura SkyPool offers a range of packages for those who want to spend a few hours soaking up the view and dipping in the infinity pool. The morning experience pass runs from 10am to 2pm, priced at Dhs170 per person in the ‘orange zone’, Dhs200 in ‘green zone’ (closer to the pool) and Dhs275 for a VIP Island (on the pool).

For an afternoon slot, the timings run between 3pm and sunset, priced from Dhs200 for the orange zone, Dhs250 for the green zone and Dhs325 for a VIP Island. To book the whole day (10am to sunset) it will be Dhs370 for the orange zone, Dhs450 for green and Dhs600 for an island. All bookings include a sun bed, lounge access and a bespoke welcome pack.

Aura sits just below SushiSamba, which will also soon open its doors to the city. The wrap-around pool deck encases a chic lounge and bar, serving up international dishes with a pan-Asian twist.

Head chef Craig Best is the mastermind behind tempting plates such as the Aura sticky confit duck salad, glazed miso salmon, loaded grilled cauliflower and refreshing desserts such as marinated pineapple sundae.

Aura SkyPool, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, opening mid-November, 10am to sunset. auraskypool.com

Images: Provided