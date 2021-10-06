Sponsored: Fifty rooms of ridiculous fun, jaw-trembling feasts, poolside shindigs with DJ Andy Swift, and after-parties that rock even after the ‘after’ is over…

Welcome to the What’s On Lock In, set to be an epic weekend-long bash held at the recently renovated Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah from October 22 to 23.

‘What’s a Lock In?’ you say. Oh, only the best staycation deal in the UAE, where a mere Dhs699 brings you a weekend full of fun for you and your roomie.

You’ll enjoy early check-in, free treatments for boys and girls, a huge brunch at Crowne Plaza’s all-day dining restaurant Cuisines, party on at The Docks pub and Magnum club, a night’s rest in the hotel’s new comfy rooms, breakfast the next day, workouts, another party but this time poolside, and a late check out.

Is there a better staycay deal than the What’s On Lock In? That would be a hard no.

Here’s a look at the itinerary:

Friday, October 22

Your weekend kicks off with an early 10am check-in. Then there’s a quick orientation session, followed by opportunities for some pre-game pampering.

Meanwhile, the lovely team from Tito and Tuthill will be on hand for hair styling. For the lads, Bristles and Mane will be offering free beard trims and quick cuts. And be sure to look out for the Exhale spa stand, where you can bag 20 per cent off treatments within the hotel all weekend.

Additionally, there’s a pop up from The Golden Hour where you can purchase your last-minute outfit for brunch and accessories or even beachwear for the next day.

Brunch takes place at international diner Cuisines between 1pm and 4pm. We’ve hooked you up with a house beverage package and live music soundtrack. And if your favourite flavours are a taste for adventure, our friends at TEP Factor will be back with more opportunities to flex your brain and braun.

There’s a multi-venue after brunch party from 4pm onwards with a live band performing at The Docks and a DJ spinning at Magnum. We’ll start you off with five free drinks at one of the two venues, because we’re nice like that.

Saturday, October 23

A long laidback breakfast is served at Cuisines between 6.30am and 11am.

Afterwhich, you can laze by the pool to your heart’s content, although because it’s the Lock In, we’ve scored you another free drink on Day 2 and 30 per cent off food and drink all day Saturday.