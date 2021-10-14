Escape to the movies…

Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch the latest movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.

The new releases are limited this week but the movies below both made it onto our tops pick of flicks hitting the big screen in the coming weeks.

Check out this article here for last week’s round-up that includes The Addams Family 2, The Many Saints of Newark and more.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Eddie Brock is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady also becomes host to an alien symbiote, Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop his reign of terror. Starring: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrel, Tom Hardy, Naomie Harris

Genre: Action (PG13)

Tickets: Book now 

The Last Duel

Jean de Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris is a squire whose intelligence and eloquence makes him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Le Gris viciously assaults Carrouges' wife, she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God's hands. Starring: Jodie Comer, Adam driver, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Genre: Drama (15+)

