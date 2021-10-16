The brand issued a statement announcing the news…

One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, was due to open on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah this autumn. However a statement posted on the brand’s Instagram account has revealed that the project will no longer be going ahead.

The statement began by saying that the announcement was not an easy one to make for O Beach Group, and that the brand has worked hard to try to make the O Beach Dubai dream happen this year.

Citing ‘various contributing factors out of our hands’, O Beach explained that the project came to a standstill, and that after discussing it with the property developer, decided not to go ahead on Palm West Beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O Beach Dubai (@obeachdubai)

It’s not all bad news though, as the statement concluded by addressing to the ‘huge interest and demand’ of the opening. O Beach Group assured fans that it is ‘progressing with other options to ensure that a UAE venue comes to fruition’.

The brand had released renders back in March depicting a 6,000 square metre space with a 600 square metre swimming pool and signature O Beach Ibiza aesthetics.

As well as day beds and beach cabanas, the venue would also have had four bars and a restaurant offering its visitors indoor seating and outdoor seating on the terrace.

Stay tuned to What’s On for further announcements on what will take its place.

@obeachdubai