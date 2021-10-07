The Japanese-style pizzas are a must-try…

Akiba Dori is one of just two licensed venues in Dubai Design District and has built a solid reputation as the go-to spot for unique pizza served Japanese-style. The cool colourful hotspot has already announced an expansion into the capital, but now we can reveal a new venue opening in Dubai’s JBR too.

Part of the coming-soon Pavilion area at The Beach opposite JBR, Akiba Dori joins La Mezcaleria, Café Buur, Eataly and Hurricane’s Grill in the 60,000 square foot enclosed structure.

The popular Japanese street-food and Tokyo-style pizzeria concept is set to open in JBR later this year, with a seating capacity of 75 pax over a sleek indoor and relaxed alfresco space.

Inside the space, guests will find a central bar offering a range of unique Akiba Cocktails, served alongside Akiba Dori’s signature street food and pizza menu. Regulars will recognise a few favourites on the list, while some new dishes will also be making an appearance.

From the restaurant renders, we can see an industrial-inspired space, with the brand’s signature feline mascot taking centre stage. The ‘Akibar’ features a huge glittering disco ball, with pretty red lanterns lining the archway structure.

Founder, Samer Hamadeh comments on the new opening: “Ever since Stereo Arcade, JBR has been a special place to me and I always felt The Beach opposite JBR was missing that ‘nightlife’ vibe. I think we’re about to bring that effect into the mix, along with our five amazing neighbours at the Pavilion. JBR is in for a real treat, that’s a promise.”

With no confirmed opening date yet, we’re told that the new spot will be due to open late this year. Keep your eyes peeled to What’s On for a first look of the new venue.

Akiba Dori, Pavilion, The Beach opposite JBR, opening Q4 2021. @akibadori

Images: Provided