This hot new venue will take you seamlessly from day to night…

It’s October which means the winter season is officially here and a whole host of brand new venues are jostling for your attention. If you’re a habitual visitor of JBR, get ready, as a huge new venue is opening with five licensed restaurants, promising to take you from day to night.

The name of the new 60,000 square foot, enclosed temperature-controlled venue is Pavilion at The Beach, and it will be found opposite the beach at JBR. Slated to open in December 2021, visitors will get to enjoy dinner and drinks at La Mezcaleria, Café Buur, Akiba Dori, Eataly and Hurricane’s Grill.

The new day-to-night venue comes after the successful opening of Bla Bla beach club, a similar concept that has proved extremely popular since its opening in JBR in January 2021. Pavilion at The Beach is brought to you by Merex Investment, who have destinations at The Beach, City Walk and La Mer.

To give you an idea of the restaurants coming to Pavilion at The Beach: La Mezcaleria is a pan-Latin restaurant which can currently be found on the 27th floor of the Oberoi in Business Bay; Akiba Dori is a cool street-style Japanese restaurant in Dubai’s Design District; Eataly is an Italian restaurant; Hurricane’s Grill is all about the meat; and Cafe Buur looks to be a more relaxed eatery, serving up great coffee, breakfast and lunch.

Shahram Shamsaee, CEO at Merex Investment Group, said: “We’ve thought carefully about the various experiences at The Beach and firmly believe that the launch of this all-inclusive environment further elevates the way visitors enjoy the outdoor destination. We are pleased to bring forward an innovative project to The Beach to reimagine the way visitors enjoy an interactive and elevated experience. In line with the many innovative steps taken by UAE’s leadership, the latest addition to The Beach’s tenant mix will amplify Dubai’s position as a global hub and sought after location for work, life and play.”

We will be sure to update you when we know more…

Pavilion at The Beach, opposite the beach at JBR, Dubai, opening December 2021.

Images: Provided