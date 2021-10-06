A beautiful Italian restaurant with a side of fountain views…

New Amalfi Coast-inspired restaurant Mura is like a magical secret Italian garden tucked away at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. There’s a leafy, lemon-adorned archway as you enter, leading you up towards the stunning dining area where more beautiful lemon trees twist together to form a dramatic canopy over the tables. Nailing the Italian vibes, the space here (in the rare areas that aren’t covered by lemons) is decked out in Mediterranean-inspired hues of yellows, royal blues and creams.

Starters include creamy burrata (Dhs105), aided by some delicious, full-bodied cherry tomatoes. The delicate slivers of Wagyu beef carpaccio (Dhs105) with truffle melt in the mouth and the three-cheese arancini (Dhs65) is carby and oh-so satisfying, although we would have appreciated an extra helping of Napoli sauce.

Onto mains, the mushroom truffle risotto (Dhs105) is a little underwhelming and the rice is a tad more al dente than we’d like. The salmon (Dhs160) is served with zucchini spaghetti, lemon cream and pickled potatoes. It’s a unique combination of flavours and textures. It’s worth noting that not everything on the menu is in the Dhs100-or-over bracket. There are plenty of starters, pizzas, pastas and salads that hover between Dhs50 to Dhs100. We love that the Tiramisu (Dhs50) is served in a theatrically tall glass. There’s a moreish blend of lady fingers, espresso and delicate mascarpone, and we definitely end up having way more than our self-promised “just one bite”.

With a beautiful setting and hearty yet sophisticated Italian dishes, Mura is the kind of place you want to bring your parents when they visit or to impress a dinner date. Make sure to head out onto the terrace to watch the beautiful Palm Fountain shows that light up the sky every half hour.

Mura, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 575 5097. @mura_restaurant

