If you think an evening at the golf can’t be a treat for the whole family, think again. The Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA takes place this weekend (October 27 to 29), putting world-class female golfers, top notch street food and entertainment in the spotlight at Emirates Golf Club’s floodlit Faldo course.

For those lucky enough to be in Dubai, there’s plenty of off-course action to enjoy. Entry is free for fans on October 28 and 29 from 4pm to 10pm. Here’s a look at exactly what’s on offer…

Food trucks galore

Truckers UAE events are a massive draw in the UAE, and they’ll be rolling out a range of popular home-grown concepts, food trucks and kiosks out for their first event of the year at the Dubai Moonlight Classic. With local favourites Shawarma Station, Natas, Andiamo, Sauce, American Grilled Burgers, Moshi and 800Pizza confirmed for the two days, there’s no shortage of options on the menu.

Test your skills

The world’s best female golfers will make it look pretty easy, and anyone keen to give golf a try will be able to put their swing and putting skills to the test thanks to on-site golf taster sessions in partnerships with the Peter Cowen Academy. Test your skills with the acclaimed academy, on a special roadshow from its Dubai Creek base.

Family fun fun fun

While the grown-ups concentrate on some top-quality golf, the little ones can play on the bouncy castle or work up an appetite running around the laws of the golf club. We’re also promised a fun festival atmosphere with a line-up of local music talent performing over the two nights.

Aside from all the off-course entertainment on offer, there’s still an all-star sporting line up to consider. Spectators can follow a bona fide legend of the game in Dame Laura Davies – England’s most accomplished golfer, as well as the triumphant Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew, and the megastar Thai sisters, Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn plus many more world-class female golfers.

October 27 to 29 (families welcome October 27 and 28)

Dubai Moonlight Classic, free entry. dubaimoonlightclassic.com.

