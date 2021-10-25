Vista Del Verde is back and you’ll find it next to Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens…

We’re sure you’ve noticed, in the last week especially, that the weather is finally cooling down which means you’re probably running straight for your favourite alfresco beer gardens and terraces. Vista Del Verde, a brilliant – and rather large – beer garden has just reopened in time for the winter season.

You’ll find it in the outdoor space next to Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. The faux grass area is covered with pub benches and boasts a Mexican theme with dishes including Guacamole Del Verde, Papa & Chorizo, Quesabirria, and Wagyu Carne Asada Tacos.

Alongside your usual favourite tipples, you can sip on a range of Mexican-inspired drinks whilst enjoying live entertainment every evening by local artists performing on the stage. These include Aston Wylie, Kane Smith and Diana Torres showcasing their stuff from 7pm until 10pm.

There’s plenty of seating from high tables to benches and even cool stone pit-style seating. Fairy lights are strung overhead for when the night sky settles in and you’ll see the stage at the end of the garden. This year, there’s also a new swinging seat feature, so don’t forget to get your latest Instagram pic.

The concept is supported by a well-known Mexican beer brand and you can get this on draught rather than in the signature bottles.

Vista Del Verde, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Onyx Building Tower 3, Dubai, Tuesday to Saturday 5pm to 12am. @vistadelverdedxb

Images: Provided