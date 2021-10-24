Enjoy games, music and Korean-style street food…

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past month or so, the chances are you will have heard of, or binged watched, Squid Game. It’s the Korean TV series that has taken the world by storm, and has swiftly found its way to becoming Netflix’s biggest show ever, with a record 111 million people tuning in.

In case you haven’t seen Squid Game, here’s a run-through without giving anything away: Contestants must take part in a series of challenges that replicate childhood games, with the promise that the eventual victors will win a share of increasingly large sums of money, however, losing has disastrous consequences.

You might also like The players for a real life UAE version of Squid Game have been selected

Naturally, a few places in the UAE are wanting a slice of the popular pie, and this weekend, there’s a one-off Squid Game-themed pool party at Aloft Me’aisam, Dubai. It’s happening on Friday, October 29 from 5pm to 9pm, with fun games, freebies, a DJ, drinks and Korean-style street food snacks.

For one hour, house drinks will be priced at Dh1, and Dhs25 for the rest of the pool party. These include house wine, beer and cocktails. Dishes are priced at Dhs25 too, and you can choose from dalgona candy, crispy squid, corn dog, ramyeon ddang, chicken satay or tandoori chicken sliders.

So how will the pool party be Squid Game-themed, we hear you ask. The staff will be dressed in Squid Game costumes: the red tracksuit and mask (guards) and green/white tracksuit (players). There will also be some themed mini games, with chances to win vouchers for your next visit to Aloft Me’aisam.

The invite cards include a QR code which you can scan to hear Squid Game’s mysterious Front Man speaking. Players are invited to wear costumes too.

Aloft Me’aisam, Dubai Production City, Dubai, Friday, October 29 from 5pm to 9pm, free entry. Tel: (0)4 248 7070. marriott.com

Images: Provided