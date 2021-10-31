Clips show the star cycling in front of the skyline and standing on top of Burj Khalifa…

A-list movie star Will Smith shared the trailer for his upcoming YouTube Originals documentary series: Best Shape of My Life. The film follows the actor as he embarks on a journey to lose 20 pounds of weight in 20 weeks, and the challenges he faces on that journey.

The two-minute trailer reveals that much of the documentary was filmed in Dubai, as Will Smith cycles in front of the glittering Downtown skyline. Camels can be seen on his cycle ride, before the clip cuts to him in a yoga pose on the Burj Al Arab helipad.

Much of his training took place at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, which belongs to close friend HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Many of the clips show Will Smith in the gym, either pushing himself physically, or sharing his experience emotionally.

Other sections of the trailer show the star in what looks to be Miami, running along the beach and writing his upcoming book, Will. He shared the struggles he’s faced by embarking on both journeys, and what he has learnt since starting the challenges.

At times, he can be seen speaking to his family, and sharing uncomfortable truths about dark places he’s been to mentally in his life. The emotional scene is juxtaposed with throwback shots of Will Smith on stage, appearing in movies, and then running through a snowy forest and standing on the piste of Burj Khalifa.

The six-part series kicks off on Monday November 8, with the first two episodes, followed by the third on Tuesday November 9, the fourth on Wednesday November 10, episode five on Thursday November 11 and the sixth on Friday November 12.

Keep an eye close to Will Smith’s YouTube channel to be one of the first to watch it on November 8.

Images: YouTube Stills