Your weekly must-do guide…

This week we have an action-packed itinerary for you, whether you want to enjoy a baking class, a huge dance performance or karting experience with friends, here are six fun things you should be doing in Dubai this week.

Sunday November 7

1. Get a baking lesson from the pros

Borough Market legends, Bread Ahead Bakery, have set up shop in a lovely standalone building inside the Mobility District at Expo 2020. Open daily from 10am, the new branch will be around for the duration of Expo 2020, serving up freshly baked pizzas and their famous artisan doughnuts. But most exciting is the launch of its Bakery School offering wannabe bakers the chance to learn how to bake with the team’s expert teachers, who offer classes in sourdough, bagels, pizza, biscuits, doughnuts and more.

Workshops cost Dhs350 per person. Other masterclasses are also available. For more info, visit expo2020dubai.com

2. Watch the Georgian National Dance Company

From November 7 to 9 the Sukhishvili Georgian National Dance Company will be taking over Dubai Opera. The world famous group will return to Dubai for three special shows, Sukhishvili’s ballet is something that you need to see for yourself to truly experience. Tickets start from Dhs225 available at dubaiopera.com.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, November 7 to 9, 8pm, from Dhs225. dubaiopera.com

Monday November 8

3. Go-kart on a rooftop

Ekart Zabeel is back for a new season, and the electrically-powered karts are speedier than ever, on a bigger track than before. A standard ticket is priced at Dhs95 for one timed session, or you can opt for two timed sessions, priced at Dhs170. These both include a safety briefing, jumpsuit and helmet, plus lap time recorded and shared. For group or corporate events, you can opt for the ‘race event’ package, Dhs200, with three tracked sessions included.

EKart Zabeel, The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Al Khail, Downtown Dubai, open daily 10am to 10pm, priced from Dhs200. Tel: (800) 38224 6255. ekartzabeel.ae

Tuesday November 9

4. See Riverdance at Expo 2020 Dubai

Grammy award-winning music and dance performance, Riverdance will be gracing the stage of Jubilee Park and Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai. The show kicked off on November 4 and will continue until November 27. The team have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection and stage designs with new costume designs. On Tuesday November 9 the show starts at 9.30pm.

For more information visit ireland.ie/expo or expo2020dubai.com

Wednesday November 10

5. Pay a visit to Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden has reopened for the new season and to celebrate its 10 year anniversary, the team have created an all-new attraction for visitors to check out – Smurfs Village. Visitors to Smurf Village will be able to experience the world of the beloved blue creatures through the landscape arrangements. They will even be able to explore the Smurf’s home – a forest of mushroom houses.

For further information, visit dubaimiraclegarden.com

6. Enjoy after-work drinks with a view

Say hello to Bahri, the beautiful new cocktail lounge which has just opened at the well-known Jumeirah Mina A’Salam. It has sumptuous and elegant aesthetics and an outdoor terrace which overlooks the glittering turquoise waterways of the Souk Madinat Jumeirah and the iconic Burj Al Arab.

Bahri, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dubai, open Sunday to Thursday 5.40pm until late, Fri and Sat 4pm until late. @bahridubai