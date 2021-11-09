How to have the yummiest of weekends…

This weekend is looking ‘sweet as’ — with tidy temps, beaucoup events and some incredible brand new experiences available to try.

Thursday, November 11

New at the cinema this week

Eternals — First of all, a standing ovation to Marvel for managing to get Academy Award-winning Chloe Zhao in the director’s chair, an odd flex yes, but we can’t wait to see what the storysmith behind Nomadland and The Rider does with a comic book space odyssey. In Marvel lore, The Eternals are an immortal alien race who were put on earth 7,000 years ago to protect humans from the Deviants. The murderous hellspawn variety, as opposed to the creepy internet dude subset. Our biggest takeaway from the trailer, is that jangly spellbinding vortex of Dr. Strange-esque CGI, this will be a spectacle. If and how the film tackles the ‘multiverse’ fallout from the Disney+ Loki series, remains to be seen but having a whole movie devoted to these fundamental characters right at the opening of MCU Phase Four, sets up the possibility of a genuinely thrilling trajectory for the saga storyline. The cast is pretty impressive too, including a Game of Thrones set reunion for Winterfell’s most famous sons Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

Tickets: Book now

Cirque de soiree

‘Up in the Air’ is a special new afternoon tea experience that will be available at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, from Thursday November 11. Performed in the hotel’s lofty lobby, this acrobatic affair is a legitimate cirque d’extravaganza, featuring highly trained, artistically gifted, world-class gymnasts. This really will be the highest of high teas. Edible elements include such dainty afternoon tea staples as warm British scones, with classic accompanying condiments; sophisticated sandwiches; orange marmalade macaroons and more. Entertainment comes via feats of elevated *gasp* acrobatics and elegant dances by talented ballerinas.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road, from Nov 11 to Dec 18, Thu, Fri, Sat shows at 1pm and 3.15pm, Dhs325 for adults. Tel: (02) 811 5666, hilton.com

The spice is right

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan restaurant, Pepper has just launched a very spicy, low-on-pricey new deal for a South Asian theme night brunch — Taste of India. Taking place every Thursday between 6.30pm and 10.30pm, there is a huge menu of aromatic Indian salads, hot starters, naan and tika marinades fresh from the venue’s tandoor oven, kebabs, soups, jalfrazis, biryanis, curries, stews and a selection of prime grilled cuts. And you can have it all for just Dhs139 on a soft package or Dhs229 for house beverages. That’s a full four-hour Indian evening brunch, with house drinks for Dhs229. Let that sink in.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan ground floor Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed st corner Rabdan st, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, For reservations WhatsApp: (050) 413 3785 or Tel: (02) 501 6444, novotel-abudhabi-albustan.com

Friday, November 12

Offishal opening

The National Aquarium, located at Abu Dhabi’s upcoming leisure and entertainment mega project, Al Qana, is now complete, ready to welcome visitors on November 12. Experience the life aquatic — with 22,000 local and international marine creatures, 10 zones of exploration, interaction opportunities and a chance to go BTS.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs105. Tel: (0)50 123 4455. thenationalaquarium.ae

Junglist massive

Brand new jungle-inspired bar, Bambu has packed a lot of wild into its food and beverage offering, and in this jungle, this mighty jungle — there’s a 4am close, so unlike the lion (aweem away) — they’re not sleeping at night. The menu is an arty blend of Pan Asian and Latin cuisine classics, and their Friday ‘tropical brunch’ has two seatings, one at 1pm to 4pm and another at 6pm to 9pm, served with blended tiki mixes and house beverages for just Dhs250.

17th Floor Cristal Hotel, Adjacent to Madinat Zayed Shopping Center, midday to 4am. Tel: (058) 550 3700, @bambu_auh

Posing on the beach

Bodytree Wellness Studio offers a selection of their guided yoga and pilates sessions at Saadiyat Beach Club, so you can get those zen gains on the grains. You can choose classes such as Restorative Yoga, Hatha Yoga and Total Body Care Pilates all within the soothing reach of blue horizons and onshore breeze. Bodytree also offer occasional yoga staycation retreats, for an extended nama-stays.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, single classes available from Dhs95, there are discounts for Saadiyat Beach Club members and booking in batches, 9.30am to 10.30am. bodytreestudio.com

Saturday, November 13

Just another day in paradise

Qrated World are a new travel concierge company based out of the UAE and offering attractive rates on boutique and tailor-picked experiences, both here and overseas. Trips like their day pass to the paradise shores of Abu Dhabi’s own Bond Island — Zaya Nurai. It’s just Dhs480 (but you get a full Dhs420 of that back to spend on food and beverages at a selection of the resort’s luxurious restaurants or the spa) and includes return sea transfers, beach and pool access, and entry to the waterpark. You can book direct on the Qrated World website, qratedworld.com, boat pick up is from

Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least one hour before preferred island arrival start time. Alhosn Green Pass is essential.

Garden party

The infectious tribal loops of Cove Beach Dubai’s popular deep house night have made their way to Abu Dhabi’s outpost. Garden of Cove will now take place at the Makers District location every Saturday, winding down your weekend with slick beats from veteran techno deck selectas such as DJ Angelo and DJ Eva.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, every Sat to 1pm to late, Dhs299 for a day bed, four hours of unlimited house bevs and 20 per cent discount on the food menu. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Per-ped-ual Motion

The hugely popular Dubai cycling studio, Motion recently opened an Abu Dhabi location on Al Reem Island. Part of the brand’s success has been built on the fact you can burn up to 1,000 calories per ride. The intense workouts have candlelit sessions (which sound deliciously trippy), women-only options, and R&B backed classes all lead by an expert team focused on keeping you motivated and pushing harder.

office 461, Floor 4, Wafra Square building, Al Reem Island, cycling classes from Dhs50 (for first ride). Tel: (055) 8530 0836, motion-cycling.ae

