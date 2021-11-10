Fluid Beach Club is the new beachside spot set to open on the Palm…

The city has reached its prime position for ultimate tanning opportunities and we’re always on the hunt for the hot new places to soak up the sun. The latest beach club announced to open on the ever-expanding Palm Jumeirah is Miami-inspired Fluid Beach Club.

Set to open on November 19 and 20 and the brand new Th8 Hotel, Fluid Beach Club will be throwing a huge opening weekend party to celebrate. Ibiza DJs Medusa Odyssey, Maricha and Bahramji, will be there to raise the (figurative) roof.

The beach club has both a pool and pristine sandy beach, plus an outdoor terrace with an airstream food truck to enjoy food and drinks at throughout the day. Guests can expect a plethora of live DJs and top notch entertainment throughout the week and weekends.

Open only to those aged 18 and over, guests can enjoy a variety of sun loungers and packages. Entrance for females on weekdays is Dhs150 with a Dhs50 drinks voucher and Dhs200 on weekends with a Dhs100 beverage voucher. For males on weekdays it’s Dhs300 with a Dhs75 drink voucher and on the weekends it’s Dhs250 with a Dhs100 beverage voucher.

Standard Cabanas are available for Dhs600 for two people with a bottle of house wine, or Beach View Cabanas are Dhs1,500 for up to four people with two bottles of house wine or a bottle of house spirit. VIP Cabanas are Dhs1,200 for up to four people with bottle service or Group Cabanas are available for Dhs2,500 for up to eight people including bottle service with premium spirits.

Th8 Hotel is an ocean-facing property on the Palm Jumeirah crescent. The aesthetics of the hotel’s lobby, restaurant, rooms and pool combine the simple with the eclectic, with decor ‘inspired by the fashion, glamour, jet-set lifestyle and art deco scene of Miami Beach’.

Fluid Beach Club, Th8 Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, opens November 19. Tel: (0)4 525 8901. accor.com

Images: Provided