Abu Dhabi events updates: Green Pass not required for tourists
And indoor events are restricted to 80 per cent capacity…
With the appearance of new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, and Abu Dhabi’s event season about to go into overdrive, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT — Abu Dhabi), has made a series of updates to its rules and restrictions covering indoor and outdoor events, as well as weddings.
These updates will of course effect the upcoming public space Jubilee celebrations, Formula 1 and Yasalam After Race Concerts, Mother of the Nation Festival, and Mubadala Tennis Championships.
The headlines to the updates are:
Indoor events and exhibitions
- Event capacities must not exceed 80 per cent of maximum for site.
- Tourists can now enter the event with a negative PCR test obtained within 48 hours. Green Pass not required.
- The Green Pass, EDE scanning at the entrance, the requirement for facemasks and a negative PCR test obtained within 96 hours remain in place for citizens and residents.
Outdoor events
- An active Green Pass, EDE scanning and facemasks remain mandatory
- However, no requirement for PCR testing or caps on capacity has been specified.
Weddings
Capacity at indoor weddings taking place in ‘halls’ is capped at 60 per cent (with a maximum of 100 people)
Capacity at outdoor weddings is capped at 60 per cent (with a maximum of 300 people)
Capacity at indoor weddings taking place in ‘a house’ is capped at 60 per cent (with a maximum of 60 people)
