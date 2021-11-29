And indoor events are restricted to 80 per cent capacity…

With the appearance of new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, and Abu Dhabi’s event season about to go into overdrive, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT — Abu Dhabi), has made a series of updates to its rules and restrictions covering indoor and outdoor events, as well as weddings.

These updates will of course effect the upcoming public space Jubilee celebrations, Formula 1 and Yasalam After Race Concerts, Mother of the Nation Festival, and Mubadala Tennis Championships.

The headlines to the updates are:

Indoor events and exhibitions

  • Event capacities must not exceed 80 per cent of maximum for site.
  • Tourists can now enter the event with a negative PCR test obtained within 48 hours. Green Pass not required.
  • The Green Pass, EDE scanning at the entrance, the requirement for facemasks and a negative PCR test obtained within 96 hours remain in place for citizens and residents.

Outdoor events

  • An active Green Pass, EDE scanning and facemasks remain mandatory
  • However, no requirement for PCR testing or caps on capacity has been specified.

Weddings

Capacity at indoor weddings taking place in ‘halls’ is capped at 60 per cent (with a maximum of 100 people)

Capacity at outdoor weddings is capped at 60 per cent (with a maximum of 300 people)

Capacity at indoor weddings taking place in ‘a house’ is capped at 60 per cent (with a maximum of 60 people)

