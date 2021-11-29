And indoor events are restricted to 80 per cent capacity…

With the appearance of new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, and Abu Dhabi’s event season about to go into overdrive, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT — Abu Dhabi), has made a series of updates to its rules and restrictions covering indoor and outdoor events, as well as weddings.

These updates will of course effect the upcoming public space Jubilee celebrations, Formula 1 and Yasalam After Race Concerts, Mother of the Nation Festival, and Mubadala Tennis Championships.

The headlines to the updates are:

Indoor events and exhibitions

Event capacities must not exceed 80 per cent of maximum for site.

Tourists can now enter the event with a negative PCR test obtained within 48 hours. Green Pass not required.

The Green Pass, EDE scanning at the entrance, the requirement for facemasks and a negative PCR test obtained within 96 hours remain in place for citizens and residents.

Circular| We have revised our guidelines for attending events and exhibitions to promote community and public safety. To learn more about the updated measures, visit: https://t.co/I8EYcDvaAD #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/WsJl6lm79Z — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) November 29, 2021

Outdoor events

An active Green Pass, EDE scanning and facemasks remain mandatory

However, no requirement for PCR testing or caps on capacity has been specified.

Weddings

Capacity at indoor weddings taking place in ‘halls’ is capped at 60 per cent (with a maximum of 100 people)

Capacity at outdoor weddings is capped at 60 per cent (with a maximum of 300 people)

Capacity at indoor weddings taking place in ‘a house’ is capped at 60 per cent (with a maximum of 60 people)

Images: Getty