Ding ding all aboard the fun bus…

There’s now a brand new free shuttle bus service that will operate between 18 of Abu Dhabi’s hottest attractions and hotels.

The fleet of ‘Visit Abu Dhabi shuttle buses’ will be available, complimentary, for residents and tourists alike and will connect destinations such as Yas Island, Jubail Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi city centre and Grand Canal.

It’s a new service conceived and implemented by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT), as part of their continued commitment to making Abu Dhabi’s many varied cultural and entertainment treasures even more accessible.

دائرة الثقافة والسياحة – أبوظبي تُطلق خدمة حافلات “زوروا أبوظبي” المجانية بين أبرز المعالم السياحية #في_أبوظبي. تنطلق الحافلات من 18 محطة لنقل الركاب إلى معالم الجذب الرئيسية في العاصمة؛ مثل جزيرة ياس، وجزيرة الجبيل، وجزيرة السعديات، ووسط مدينة #أبوظبي، والقناة الكبرى. pic.twitter.com/4dhM6L7Q5W — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 5, 2021

The buses are equipped with comfortable seating, air-conditioning, wheelchair accessibility and Wi-Fi access for immediate uploading of all that capital content.

How to book

To book your free ride, you’ll need to claim free access after booking a hotel stay or purchasing admission tickets for any of Abu Dhabi’s glittering selection of attractions using the Visit Abu Dhabi online booking platform.

Once you have made your booking, you’ll be sent a voucher with a QR code that unlocks access to the shuttle bus online platform, “where you can register your details, view the closest shuttle bus station and track the buses.”

Images: Visit Abu Dhabi