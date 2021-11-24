The Winter version of this city-wide price drop will launch on National Day…

We’ve just received confirmation that the winter edition of Abu Dhabi Shopping Season will be returning to the malls and stores of Abu Dhabi from National Day, Thursday December 2 to January 31, 2022.

We don’t have the full details on it yet, but we do there are usually up to 80 per cent discounts across quite literally thousands of stores. With it launching amongst the Year of the 50th celebrations, we’re predicting stores going hard on the ’50 per cent off’ deals.

Als always, it’s being organised by the retail arm of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (Retail Abu Dhabi).

Confirmed participating malls

This time around there are more than 20 participating malls, with more than 3,500 stores including Abu Dhabi Mall, Yas Mall, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Al Ain Mall, Al Dhafra Mall, Al Ain Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wadha Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Bawadi Mall, City Centre Masdar, Dalma Mall, Deerfields Mall, Fotouh Al Kahir, Hili Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Marina Mall, Mushrif Mall, WTC Mall, Mazyad Mall, Madinat Zayed, and Nation Towers Mall.

Shop and win

We also know there will be a return of the popular Visa card Shop and Win tie ups.

Those spending Dhs200 on their Visa cards will be eligible for entry into prize draws.

Prizes like millions of Etihad Guest Miles, and three Mercedes-Benz GLC200s.

There are usually competitions run simultaneously so make sure you’re following the @retailabudhabi social channels to stay on top of what’s coming up.

Food for thought

Overlapping with the launch of Abu Dhabi’s Winter Shopping Season is the tail end of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season and a very exciting mall-based promotion, Trademark story.

Here, again to celebrate year of the 50th, select restaurants in the participating malls listed below, will be offering one of the chef’s signature dishes for just Dhs50. Valid until December 9.

Abu Dhabi Mall; Al Ain Mall; Al Jimi Mall; Al Wahda Mall; Bawabat Al Sharq Mall; Bawadi Mall; Deerfields Mall; Hili Mall; Khalidyah Mall; Marina Mall; Mazyad Mall; Mushrif Mall; My City Centre; Masdar; Ruwais Mall; The Galleria; WTC Mall; and Yas Mall.

