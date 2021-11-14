Your experience takes place on the 71st floor of the new hotel…

Everyone loves a good afternoon tea. Delicate sweet and savour bites presented on delicate tiers that you can pair with a number of teas, coffee or bubbles is a relaxing way to spend an afternoon. And if you’re a true fan, this sky-high afternoon tea indulgence is one you don’t want to miss.

Luxury lifestyle hotel SLS Dubai opened in Business Bay in April this year and this week, there is a one-time-only afternoon tea taking place on Wednesday, November 17 at S Bar located high up in the hotel.

How high you ask? Well, S Bar is located on the 71st floor of the 75-storey high hotel.

The sky-high bar looks stunning but it’s the striking Dubai views that will instantly catch your attention from the large ceiling to floor windows. Once you’re done soaking in the views (and wearing down your phone batteries going snap happy), treat your belly to a selection of pastries and cakes.

The delicate bites you will indulge in are created by Chef François Daubine in collaboration with Chef Middle East.

You will be presented with a number of delights including melting heart Illanka cookies, tiramisu tartlet, signature Daubinet gnocchi, Amatika chocolate tartlet and more. Pair your dainty bites with soft drinks for Dhs245 or indulge in two glasses of bubbles for Dhs325. The event begins at 3.30pm. And if you’re lucky, you may just be in the perfect spot to watch the sunset, so get yourself a spot by the window and take in the gorgeous view.

For more information or if you want to head on over for this sky-high afternoon tea session, make your reservations on 04 607 0757.

S Bar, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Nov 17, 3.30pm, Dhs245 soft drinks, Dhs325 two glasses of bubbles. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @sbardubai

Images: SLS Dubai