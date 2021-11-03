Great British Bake Off got you feeling all DIY? Learn from the best at Expo Dubai 2020…

With a new season of the Great British Bake Off in full swing, it’s time to grab the rolling pin and get stuck in, thanks to Bread Ahead Bakery. The Borough Market legends have set up shop in a lovely standalone building inside the Mobility District at Expo 2020.

Open daily from 10am, the new branch will be around for the duration of Expo 2020, serving up freshly baked pizzas and their famous artisan doughnuts.

But most exciting is the launch of its Bakery School offering wannabe bakers the chance to learn how to bake with the team’s expert teachers, who offer classes in sourdough, bagels, pizza, biscuits, doughnuts and more.

Earlier this week, What’s On headed in for a masterclass in doughnut making, at the special Golden Jubilee baking experience.

The humble doughnut has come along way in recent years, from serving mainly as the basis for cop jokes to an object of obsession, and our lives are richer and more carb-filled for it. Watch us in action below…

Under the expert guidance of master baker Kyle Cowes, we mixed, kneaded, cut and rolled our buttery dough into near perfect spheres. Then, as our dough proved, we watched – with eagle eyes – how to make wobbly black current jam. We fried our little spheres altogether, sprinkled them with extra sugar and stuffed them with jammy, creamy goodness, topping them off with a little edible gold leaf to give it that extra Dubai clout.

The result? Half a dozen, gorgeously plump, sugar-coasted doughnuts and, despite its status as a caloric punch to the gut, all devoured in one happy evening.

The Golden Jubilee doughnut-making experience is available throughout November on the following days:

Wed, November 10, 6pm to 8pm

Sat, November 20, 1pm to 3pm

Wed November 24, 1pm to 3pm

Sat, November 27, 1pm to 3pm

Workshops cost Dhs350 per person. Other masterclasses are also available. For more info, visit expo2020dubai.com/en/plan-your-visit/where-to-eat/bread-ahead-bakery-school

Images: What’s On + Supplied