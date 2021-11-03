Dine at the helm of one of the world’s most famous chefs…

Atlantis, The Palm has already kicked off the fourth edition of its popular culinary month event – a four-week programme of exciting foodie events, celebrity chef appearances and chances to enjoy Atlantis’ brilliant restaurants.

Between November 11 and 25, Atlantis will host a Restaurant Week, which will see three-course dinner deals starting from Dhs150. For this price, you can enjoy a meal at Bread Street Kitchen, Ronda Locatelli, White Beach and Ayamna. If you feel like treating yourself, you can also enjoy three courses at Nobu, Hakkasan or Seafire Steakhouse & Bar for just Dhs350.

During this exciting week, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, founder of Nobu, will be returning to Dubai for three nights between November 16 and 18 to create a special one-off menu. The nine-course omakase menu, presented by Chef Nobu, will offer a selection of sashimi four ways, Nobu-styled cup sushi, a green tea fondant and mochi ice cream, and more for Dhs950 per person.

Later in the month, look out for the Ossiano four hands dinner with chefs Chris Malone and Mickael Vilianen. The 12-course curated experience menu is priced at Dhs895 per person, or add on Dhs550 for a wine pairing. Chef Chris hails from Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park and chef Mickael Vilianen heads up Michelin two-star restaurant Chapter One, Ireland.

Spaces to both events are limited and bound to fill up quick so if you’re keen to sample some fine dining cuisine, be sure to call (0)4 426 2626 to book.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, running until November 25. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com/culinary-month

Image: Provided