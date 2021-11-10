Cooking facilities will be provided and there will be music on all day…

Do you fancy your self as master of the barbecue, or ‘braai’ as it’s known in South Africa, and love nothing more than gathering with friends for a flame-licked feast? Unless you or your pals live in a villa, it’s pretty difficult to organise a barbecue party. Until now, that is.

Emirates Golf Club is launching a one-off braai day, named Braai Dubai 2021, this Friday, November 12. Bring your marinated meat packs, sausages, skewers and all the other meaty goodness you can think of. You can then cook up a storm on the numerous braai facilities and charcoal provided by the venue.

The event will take place outdoors on the lawns at Emirates Golf Club near Spike Bar. It runs from 2pm until midnight with live music by Who’s Who, Lisa Goldin & The Guys and eclectic beats by DJ Andre Venter. You can have up to ten people per group and children are welcome too.

We reckon this event is going to be super popular so it’s best to book ahead. Adults’ admission tickets are priced at Dhs105 and for children aged 4 to 11, it’s Dhs65. All you need to bring with you is your meat. Fresh salads, sides, small bites, and such are available to purchase at an extra cost.

You won’t be able to bring beverages with you either, these will also be available to be purchased at the event, and include beers, spirits, wine, soft drinks and more. It sounds like the perfect alfresco afternoon, soaking up the balmy November sunshine surrounded by your nearest and dearest.

Attendees must be double-vaccinated and be able to show proof. Otherwise, all visitors and tourists to Dubai must show their Government-issued vaccination certificate.

Happy barbecuing…

Braai Dubai 2021, The Lawns, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Friday November 12, 2pm until midnight, Dhs105 adults, Dhs65 kids. To book, email emiratesdining@dubaigolf.com or call (0)4 417 1843. dubaigolf.com/braaidubai2021

Images: Provided