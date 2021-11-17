The famous DJ and producer has collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber and Rihanna…

Being a famous DJ and producer, (It’s) DJ Khaled has many strings to his bow, but now he’s adding ‘another one’, with the launch of his own chicken wing brand ‘Another Wing’. It’s coming to Dubai soon, alongside Miami, New York, LA, London and Paris, and is ultimately set to be available in 150 locations globally.

The concept is delivery-only, with DJ Khaled promising that not only will his wings be delivered by land – they’ll also be delivered by sea (via jet ski) – which would be a pretty cool addition to your yacht party. It doesn’t look like the wings are available to order just yet on Deliveroo, although you can see what you can expect when it officially launches.

There are seven signature flavours to get your hands dirty with, and they come with or without the bone. DJ Khaled is known for his memorable quotes, and his chicken wings follow suit with “Un Un Un Believable Buffalo,” “Don’t Quit Nashville Hot,” “You Loyal! Lemon Pepper,” “Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha,” and “They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO.”

The DJ, who has worked with the likes of pop royalty Justin Bieber and Rihanna, teamed up with Reef Technology, a US-based ‘dark kitchen’, for what will is the largest rollout of virtual restaurants in history – launching across three continents and five countries across the world.

DJ Khaled posted a fun video to his Instagram page announcing the launch. Donning a printed purple shirt and tinted sunglasses, he sits surrounded by crispy chicken wings, hot sauce-smothered wings, golden waffle fries and onion rings. He declares: “The world is always acting like you need to wait for a special occasion to treat yourself. What if you just live the good life every day?”.

What if, indeed?

