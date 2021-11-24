The yummiest run of the year…

For many of us, running in a marathon is something we would probably take weeks or even months to train for. Here to take the pressure off and add some delicious fun to the equation is a Doughnut Run – the first-ever run of its kind in Dubai.

This sweet run takes place on Friday, December 3 at Dubai Festival City. To make it easy for everybody, you can choose to run anywhere from 1km to 10km – the choice is yours. The run is scheduled to start at 8.30am. The Doughnut Run is organized by RaceME and sponsored by Krispy Kreme.

Before you roll on over, here’s how this run works.

The timed run will see participants eating a doughnut during every kilometre lap. After you begin your run, you will pass by a doughnut station where you will be given a doughnut that you must finish before continuing.

You can then choose to re-enter the lap for another sugary treat or head to the finish line. If you feel you can’t make it halfway through, don’t worry there’s a shortcut that will lead you back to the mall. Racers will be given a wristband for every doughnut eaten.

The race is open to all ages and abilities and you don’t have to just run. You can walk, skip or even roll your way through the Doughnut Run.

While the race is a treat in itself, there will be an overall winner per category for the fastest runner.

Want to participate in this delicious run? It will cost you Dhs125 per person. Register before November 30 on here.

Fun fact before you go – 7,500 doughnuts will be prepared (and maybe even consumed) during this race.

For more information visit raceme.ae/doughnut-run

Doughnut Run, Dubai Festival City, Dubai. Nov 30, doors open at 8.15am. Dhs125 per person. raceme.ae