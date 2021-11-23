Murray joins a whole host of tennis stars including Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu…

Mubadala World Tennis Championship, the biggest tennis competition in the region, is back between December 16 and 18, 2021, taking place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. The latest huge tennis star confirmed to play is Scotsman, Andy Murray.

He joins a whole host of tennis stars playing at the event, including five-time MWTC winner Rafael Nadal and US Open women’s champion Emma Raducanu. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic singles gold medallist completes the eight-player line-up for the 13th edition of the Championship.

Murray, MWTC champion in 2009 and 2015, joins a field featuring three of the world’s top 10 male players: Andrey Rublev (No.5); Rafael Nadal (No.6); and Scandinavian star Casper Ruud (No.8). With Denis Shapovalov (No.14) and Dominic Thiem (No.15) also lining up, this year’s Championship also boasts five of the world’s top 15.

Speaking of his impending play at MWTC, Andy Murray said: “I’ve got many happy memories of Abu Dhabi and I’m looking forward to returning. With Emma (Raducanu) also playing on day one, we will be flying the flag for British tennis and looking to put on a strong display.”

Visitors to the three-day championship will not only get to see their favourite tennis stars thrash it out to be crowned champion, but there’s plenty of food and activations at Tennis Village. Tickets are on sale now and start at Dhs100 for adults and Dhs50 for kids. Get yours at ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

The Championship will be operated at full-capacity, an an exciting return to normality for a sports event, following previous Covid-19 restrictions. The Tennis Village will open each day from 12pm with food and beverages, tennis clinics, Q&A sessions with the players and lots of tennis-themed activities and competitions with fun prizes.

International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, December 16 to 18, from Dhs100. Tickets: ticketmaster.ae

Images: Provided