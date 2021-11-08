Are you taking part?

We’re officially days into the Dubai Fitness Challenge, with brilliant activations going on around the city. The challenge encourages Dubai residents to take part in 30 minutes of exercise per day for 30 days. From fitness hubs to one off events, there’s something for everyone to get involved in.

Here’s our pick of top 4 things to do this week…

DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach

There’s something for everyone at DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach right through the Dubai Fitness Challenge. There are 15 dedicated Sports and Fitness zones with a variety of free classes available for all levels and interests. Explore zones dedicated to sports and activities, including HIIT training, yoga, cycling and watersports.

Kite Village, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 2pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 7am to 11pm. dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Yoga in the snow

Yep, yoga in the snow is now officially known as ‘snowga’. Stretch it out on the slopes at Ski Dubai on Friday, November 12. It runs from 9am to 9.50am and is priced at Dhs50 with gloves, mat and a locker included.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Friday November 12, 9am, Dhs50. skidxb.com

Beach boot camp with UFC Gym

Get fighting fit with UFC Gym’s beach bootcamp session at Caesars Palace Dubai on Saturday, November 13 (and November 27). This MMA-inspired class is sure to torch those calories.

Julius Beach, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Saturday, November 13 and November 27, 10am to 11am. caesars.com

Run with Usain Bolt

On Saturday, November 13, you yourself can run with world-famous, record-breaking sprinter Usain Bolt at Expo 2020. Bolt will be at Expo 2020 to take part in a 1.45km public family run. The public run passes through all three thematic pavilions. It is open to anyone of any ability, but pre-registration is required.

The free family run starts at 9.30am on Saturday, November 13. Registration closes on Thursday, November 11. premieronline.com

