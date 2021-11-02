The neon wonderland is back…

Dubai’s popular outdoor attractions are reopening to visitors now that the cooler season is setting in. The list includes Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Safari Park and now, residents can add Dubai Garden Glow to their list as it has reopened for a new season.

Located at Zabeel Park, the neon park has launched a new attraction under their theme ‘Glowing Safari’.

The unique Glowing Safari will feature lit animals, a flower valley complete with moving flowers, a sparkling butterfly path and more – all created using over 10 million energy-saving lights. For those of you wondering, the Dinosaur Park that features more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs can still be found at the park.

Glow Park will also make its return with unique and environmentally models guaranteed to impress visitors of all ages. Show it off on your Instagram grid to rake in those ‘likes’.

Being an initiative by the Dubai Municipality, sustainability and nature is key which is why the Art Park is created using recycled material including bottles and CDs. The authority hopes to convey a message of nature conservation to tourists and residents.

At the Magic Park, there are over 25 fun exhibits and 3D artworks and if you haven’t worn out your mobile battery already, this section will surely make it happen. Go snap-happy as you sit in a cauldron, or stand in the jaws of a reptile.

Want to visit this colourful and bright park? Tickets cost Dhs65 and if you want to visit the Magic Park, it’s an additional fee of Dhs45. You can purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Garden Glow, Gate No. 6, Zabeel Park, Dubai. Open Sat to Wed 4pm to 11pm and Thur and Fri 4pm to 12am. dubaigardenglow.com

Images: Dubai Media Office