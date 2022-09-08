We can hear sleighbells ringing again…

We will soon be entering the fourth (and last) quarter of 2022 and as we all sit here trying to digest that fact, Dubai Opera has just announced its first festive show.

The performing arts centre in Downtown Dubai is bringing back the popular ballet The Nutcracker. The festive tale will be performed by the internationally acclaimed Moscow Ballet, La Classique.

Tchaikovsky’s all-time Christmas favourite performance takes place for two days only on Friday, December 16 and 17. Tickets are now on sale for the winter performance with prices starting from Dhs350. You can purchase your tickets here.

What’s The Nutcracker about?

First performed in 1892 at the Marinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, the popular show tells the tale of a young girl called Clara, her beloved nutcracker and the magician Drosselmeyer. She embarks on a magical adventure as her beloved Nutcracker comes to life, battles the mouse king, waltzes her through the swirling flowers of snow, and joins the Sugar Plum Fairy to reign again in his kingdom.

The show runs for two hours (includes an intermission) and theatregoers can expect a magical performance packed with stunning sets, costumes and dancers that will truly make your Christmas.

If you’re booking seats for a group of four or more, email boxoffice@dubaiopera.com.You will be able to avail of a 10 per cent discount for six tickets and above. Additionally, for you early birds looking to nab a seat, make sure you do it before September 20 to avail of a 20 per cent discount off tickets.

Do note, that children under two years won’t be permitted into the auditorium and children above two require a ticket.

Any further festive shows will be announced on this link here, so make sure you bookmark it.

The Nutcracker, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 16 and 17, ticket prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Moscowballetlc