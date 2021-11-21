Food stations, live entertainment and kids’ activities – it’s all here…

The winter season is here and that means it’s time to enjoy all of the outdoor activities that Dubai has to offer. One such activity is Beach Canteen, with plenty of food stations, live entertainment and lots of activities to keep the little ones engaged.

You’ll find it behind Sunset Mall at Jumeirah Beach. It’s organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and the creative agency Brag, and will run from November 25 and run until December 11. The outdoor festival is perfect for families and those who want a wholesome alternative to brunch.

Make sure you come hungry as there’s plenty to eat from various live food stations. If you’re in the mood for a burger you can chow down on creations from celebrity chef Czn Burak, G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) or Pink Burger. Pinza will also be there, as well as a number of popular Asian eats.

There will be live entertainment including musical performances and off-Broadway acts. Adults and children will be kept entertained with a shooting station, bull ride, wipe out, trampolines, electric bump cars, bungee jumping, inflatable park, arts and crafts station, and more.

“With the UAE’s 50th National Day just around the corner, it’s a special time and a very proud moment for all of us. Our country has come a long way during its half-century of life. From humble beginnings, it has grown to become a land of opportunities and hope for people from all corners of the world. The Etisalat Beach Canteen event at Jumeirah Beach is a tribute to the UAE’s illustrious history, vibrant culture, great traditions and rich heritage. We’re very excited at DFRE and can’t wait for the fun and games to begin,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

You might also like See supercars, a Banksy artwork, floating football pitch and roller disco at #NoFilterDXB

Beach Canteen, behind Sunset Mall, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, 1pm to 11pm Sunday to Wednesday, 1pm to 12am on Thursday, 10am to 12am on Friday and 10am to 11pm on Saturday. Entrance is free. beachcanteen.ae

Images: Provided