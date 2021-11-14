One theatre is fully-licensed…

Cinemas in Dubai are about so much more than a bucket of popcorn and a movie showing. These days, the standard cinema trip has evolved into a complete experience. Cinemacity is the new luxury all-VIP dine-in theatre in Downtown Dubai, and it looks epic.

3 of 12

Cinemacity hails from Beirut, Lebanon and the new Dubai outpost can be found in-between Address Fountain Views and Downtown Kitchens. Cinemacity Dubai will boast five VIP theatres, and another licensed theatre and lounge for those who enjoy a tipple with their film-watching.

The venue has 220 seats for movie-goers. All of the VIP Dine In theatres have reclining Club Class seats for Dhs75 and full reclining VIP Seats for Dhs150, which need to be booked in twos, for Dhs300. Whilst you relax and enjoy the film, you can order dishes such as Taiwanese popcorn chicken, Angus beef sliders with truffle fries or freshly made sushi rolls.

Cinemacity isn’t like any brightly-coloured, gimmicky theatre. From the entrance lobby to the theatres and the lounge and bar, it’s sleek and sophisticated. The colour scheme is midnight blue and bold blacks, with subtle gold detailing here and there, using luxe marbles and soft leather seating.

Azul Lounge & Theatre is the new licensed concept. The Azul Theatre will show normal film viewings, or it can be privately rented (perfect for a birthday party) and you can choose any movie from the last six months, or have one chosen for you by the experts at Cinemacity.

The theatre has a licensed bar in the back, serving up cocktails such as Cuba Libre, made with popcorn and butter infused rum, a matcha margherita with yuzu, and an ‘old-fashioned’, made with peanut butter-infused bourbon. There is a Japanese-Mediterranean menu, with dishes such as fresh raw creations, classic rolls, and hot tapas.

You might also like Zero Gravity's 'Cinema on the Sand' is back for the winter season

Cinemacity Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, opening soon, 10am to 2am daily. @cinemacityuae

Images: Provided