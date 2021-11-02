It’s the ultimate DIFC dwelling…

If you’ve got your finger firmly on the pulse of DIFC’s buzzing cosmopolitan scene, chances are you’ve paid a visit to sleek rainforest-inspired restaurant, Amazónico. Set over three floors, the venue has a brilliant rooftop terrace, which has just had a revamp – ready for the alfresco season.

The Copacabana Rooftop Terrace will officially open on Thursday, November 4, with the familiar Amazon-themed aesthetics that you know and love, but with some cool new features such as slick extended bar, additional cocktail stations and a living plant wall.

With views overlooking the surrounding skyscrapers, it’s the perfect spot for sundowners – especially for those working around Downtown Dubai. The terrace has its very own elevated DJ platform, with tracks including Latin-funk and African-grooves with a twist of elec-tropical beats.

These features, coupled with new additions such as boho-chic rope hangings, wicker lamp shades and soft mood lighting, make a trip to the terrace feel like a secret rooftop party for those in the know. Seating ranges from cosy booths, to high seats at the bar, or an an eight-seat DJ table.

You might also like In pics: AmazÃ³nico Dubai is back with a fresh new look

As well as sipping on expertly-mixed cocktails and other refreshments, make sure to order a couple of dishes of Amazónico’s signature Latin American cuisine. These include guacamole and chips, clay oven chicken rolls and fried Peruvian potato with rocoto sauce.

A private dining room adjoins the terrace, with a huge 16-seater table. Continuing the jungle theme, this dining room is decked in hues of emerald green, from the walls to the ceilings. The bifold doors can open all the way for your dinner to blend seamlessly into the terrace’s atmosphere.

The new look of the terrace follows the recent refurbishment of the rest of Amazónico. It really is everything you want for a post-work watering hole in DIFC.

Amazónico Dubai, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Images: Provided