It’s the annual festive event that never gets old…

Ahhhh Christmas. The time of magic, festivities and that extra bit of sparkle. Dubai gets into Christmas in a big way, and one of the most Christmassy events of the season is the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at popular Irish pub, McGettigan’s.

There are two lighting ceremonies this year: One at McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah on Monday, November 22 and the other one at McGettigan’s JLT on Tuesday, November 23. Entry is Dhs50 per person, inclusive of mince pies and mulled wine, and the Dhs50 is fully redeemable on food and beverages.

You can bet your bottom dirham that McGettigan’s will be going all out in terms of decorations (they always do). From mistletoe to tinsel, shiny baubles and of course, Christmas trees, you’ll have no problem getting in the festive spirit. McGettigan’s JLT has a massive Christmas tree every year in the centre of the beer garden.

Kids are welcome to the event, which is walk-in only, and there will be lots of child-friendly entertainment to keep those little eyes lit up. Of course, no Christmas is complete without festive music, and all of your favourites will be playing to get you in the mood.

McGettigan’s is also doing a ‘Santa Crawl’ on Friday, November 26. You’re invited to dress up in your best festive gear (or just come as you are), and a shuttle bus will take you to McGettigan’s JLT, JBR, Souk Madinat, DWTC, and City Walk venues from 10am ’til late.

As well as complimentary mulled wine to warm the cockles of even the biggest Christmas scrooges, you can purchase five tokens for Dhs190, of which four can be redeemed on beverages and one to be redeemed on food. There will be entertainment, party games and music in all of the venues.

Find out more about all of the festive goings-on here.

Images: Provided