Golden discounts for the Golden Jubilee…

If you’re sticking around to enjoy Abu Dhabi’s National Day celebrations, we’ve just caught word of some pretty wild savings to be found at Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi.

As part of their celebrations for the year of the 50th, the hotel is launching a huge 50 per cent off flash sale across its spa and dining venues.

Half-priced brunching

Sure brunch is great, but have you ever tried half-price brunch? That’s what’s going down this Friday, December 3 between 12.30pm and 4pm for venue Kuzbara’s famous international Eat, Play, Laugh brunch.

Get half-off the standard price of ‘Play’ package, usually Dhs395 — which includes house beverages and mixology.

Half-priced spa sessions

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Old Airport Road), 12.30pm to 4pm, Eat (soft drink) package Dhs275 per person, Play package is Dhs395 per person inclusive of house beverages and signature blended drinks, Laugh package is priced at Dhs425 and includes access Italian bubbles, kids under six go free and the charge for kids six to 12 is Dhs110. Tel: (02) 304 7777, marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

And spa says, they’re pretty calming right? Imagine how much more soothing they feel when you’re paying literally half what you’d usually be. Between December 1 and 5, the Soul Sense Spa at Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi will be offering 50 per cent off all treatments, as long as they’re booked a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Half off rooftop dining

The highest rooftop restaurant in Abu Dhabi is also getting in on the dramatic discount act. During their 4pm to 7pm happy hour, where a selection of drinks are available at just Dhs30, there will also be a collection of menu items available at 50 per cent off.

A menu that includes such delightful bites as shish tawook sliders, falafel bites, Moroccan chicken wings and Arabic style Caesar salad.

Half off tea

You can also save on Central Grounds’ National Day-themed afternoon tea. Enjoy all the dainty finger food, mini cupcakes, sandwiches, scones, fresh pastries and more at just Dhs120 for two people.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Old Airport Road). Tel: (02) 304 7777, marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

Images: Provided