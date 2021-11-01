Theatrical shows, edutainment, workshops, books (of course) and more…

Bibliophiles, if the Emirates Airline Festival Of Literature 2022 is too far off for you, don’t worry as the Sharjah International Book Fair 2021 is this week running from November 3 to 13 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the fair is held under the theme ‘There’s always a right book’.

More than 15 million books are on display throughout the 11-day celebration of literature, knowledge and culture, but there will be plenty of other things to see and enjoy including theatre shows, workshops and more.

Here’s what you can expect at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2021

Meet literary stars

With Nobel and Booker laureates, screenwriters of leading 21st-century shows, renowned authors and more, the 40th annual Sharjah International Book Fair will be a star-studded event. These global personalities will lead a range of literary debates and discussions.

The milestone event has attracted literary talents from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka including Amitav Ghosh, Ravinder Singh, Arfeen Khan (pictured above), Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, Awais Khan and Sanith.

Entertainment

A number of colourful and entertaining dances, music and interactive theatre await visitors. There’s Rabbit Play–for the little ones which is a story with twists and turns.

Don’t miss the Interactive Illusion (pictured above) show which blends imagination, illusion, reality and technology to breathe new life into book themes through graphics and animations. For more wacky onstage antics, Crazy Science School injects fun and entertainment into science with explosive, bright and funny experiments.

Enjoy the world on a plate

A line-up of 11 celebrity chefs including restaurateurs, television hosts and authors of best-selling cookery books will be at the festival sharing their expertise and culinary skills through live cooking sessions. Some of the top names to expect are Kunal Kapur, Judy Joo, Sherson Lian, Lina Saad (pictured above) and more.

Workshops

Want to up your social media and online marketing skills? Head to the Social Media Station where these free workshops, led by specialists and certified coaches in the market will teach you a thing or two.

For edutainment for the little ones, there are more than 40 fun and interactive workshops spanning photography, arts, science and more all led by professionals.

Want to attend this jam-packed event? Head here to register. Do note, if you want to visit on multiple days, a new registration is needed.

For more details and information on the Sharjah International Book Fair 2021, visit sibf.com

Images: Sharjah International Book Fair