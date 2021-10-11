Fresh from her historic win at the US Open…

After a year off for the pandemic the Mubadala World Tennis Championship is returning to Abu Dhabi this year.

The star-studded tournament, which invites two top tier female tennis A-listers and six of the best male tennis stars, will be arriving on court and making a racket at the Zayed Sports City, between December 16 and 18, 2021. Tickets are on sale now and start at Dhs100 for adults and Dhs50 for kids. Get yours at ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

And today, in hugely exciting, break(point)ing news — we now know the first confirmed tennis ace headed to the tournament.

A British teenager who set the sporting world on fire this summer with a genuinely historic win at the US Open Singles. A victory made all the more memorable by the fact she didn’t drop a set. The win saw her entered into the record books as the first British female to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade took the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy at Wimbledon in 1977.

And a final bit of trivia, that helps demonstrate the gravity of this achievement. This smash-sensation took her A-Levels, whilst training for the Flushing Meadows tournament, and she aced those too. An A* in maths and an A in economics.

Yes of course we are talking about the immensely talented, effervescently chasismatic Emma Raducanu, who will be making her Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut this year.

And Emma, we cannot wait to watch you play.

International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, December 16 to 18, from Dhs100. Tickets: ticketmaster.ae

Current rules in the capital require individuals (over 12) attending public spaces to be vaccinated and able to demonstrate a Green Pass on the Alhosn app.

For this event, ticketholders under the age of 12 should show a negative PCR test result valid for no more than 48 hours (no exemption age was stated).

Images: Getty