Everything that can go wrong… does…

No matter how much practice one puts in for a theatre performance, sometimes things can go wrong… very wrong. Props go missing or are replaced, the set falls apart, people forget lines, the list of things that can go wrong during a performance is endless.

And this is exactly what happens in this play within a play taking place at The Junction this weekend from Thursday, November 18 to 20 presented by H72 Productions.

The Play That Goes Wrong is a popular award-winning comedy co-written by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer and is one that is sure to bring belly laughs to those who watch it.

So, what’s the comedic play about?

It’s Junction Drama Society’s opening night of the whodunnit – Murder at Haversham Manor. Much to the dismay of the cast, crew and directors, things go wrong and a plethora of disasters hit the cast and the team behind the scenes causing more mayhem at every turn.

But, you know what they say ‘the show must go on…’ and the actors, crew and director can’t stop. They are forced to endure the (comedic) errors that take continually take place on the stage until the final curtain call.

As expected, what ensues is absolute pandemonium and thankfully, the audience is permitted to enjoy every second and laugh.

The director, Satyen Chandiramani is pumped to bring this experience to life in front of a Dubai audience. He stated, ‘I think this kind of comedy is a different level of madness that I want to bring alive and give the audience something that they haven’t seen before in Dubai. And being a part of the cast at the same time allows me to be right in the centre of where all the action is!’

Theatre actress, Carine Bouery who plays Florence Colleymoore stated that the play has forced her as an actor to perform holistically not only with my fellow actors on stage but with all the props and stage elements that will be living and moving parts of the act. She said, ‘The miracle of this wrong play going right will manifest only through impeccable timing from all the actors and backstage crew, of which I call true collaboration on all levels!”

Want to see the play?

The Play That Goes Wrong takes place on November 18, 19 and 20 and tickets can be purchased from PlatinumList.ae. Tickets are priced at Dhs100 per person.

The show begins at 7.30pm on all three days with a matinee show on November 20 at 2.30pm.

Make sure you head there early to nab your spot as popular shows at The Junction are known to sell out, and seats are on a first come first serve basis.

The Play That Goes Wrong, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Images: H72 Productions