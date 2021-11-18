“If a woman wanders alone without fear, know that she is in the Emirates…”

The UAE has been officially named as the safest country in the world to walk alone at night, according to a study by Gallup’s Global Law and Order report 2021.

Gallup conducted its survey across the world and out of a possible 100 score, the UAE came up as 95 per cent in terms of feeling safe walking alone at night. The country beat Norway which came in second with 93 per cent.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared the result on his Twitter account, saying: “Security is a blessing.. and safety is tranquility, tranquility and life.. If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the Emirates..”

الإمارات الأولى عالمياً حسب تقرير جالوب للأمن والنظام ٢٠٢١ في تجوال السكان ليلاً بمفردهم. الأمن نعمة..والأمان طمأنينة وسكينة وحياة.. إذا تجولت المرأة بمفردها في أي ساعة من ليل أو نهار دون خوف فاعلم أنها في الإمارات .. “رب اجعل هذا بلداً آمناً “..آمين ..وأدم عليه سكينته وطمأنينته — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 17, 2021

The study also reported on the countries with the highest law and order, in which Norway came out on top with 94 points. The UAE came in at second place with 93 points. All of the survey responses were collected across the last 18 months during the global pandemic.

The top five countries for feeling safe when walking alone at night include The UAE (94 per cent), Norway (93 per cent), China (91 per cent), Slovenia (91 per cent) and Taiwan (90 per cent).

The top five countries with the highest law and order score are: Norway (94 points), The UAE (93 points), China (93 points), Switzerland (93 points) and Finland (92 points).

Image: Getty