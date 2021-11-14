Many happy returns to the Crown Prince of Dubai…

Today, November 14, is HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai’s 39th birthday. It’s been a big year for the new father, who is spending his birthday in Dubai this year, carrying out some important work.

While it might be a special day, duties haven’t stopped for Sheikh Hamdan, who is affectionately known as Fazza by family and fans. Dubai Airshow is underway and the Crown Prince stopped by to check out what the event has in store.

Upon arrival to the Dubai Airshow, which is taking place at Dubai World Central between November 14 and 18, Sheikh Hamdan received delegations. The airshow consists of 1,200 exhibitors, and features exciting aviation performances to enjoy, as well as 160 commercial, military, and private jets on display.

During a tour of the airshow, His Highness explored a range of exhibitors and pavilions on show, including Emirates Airline, GDC Middle East and Edge. He also observed a military aircraft and listened to plans for the future of aviation from experts at each stall.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai joined his son on the tour, and received Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Staff of countries participating in the Dubai Airshow 2021.

.@HHShkMohd receives Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Staff of countries participating in the @DubaiAirshow 2021. pic.twitter.com/TdyIpM5Cn9 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 14, 2021

As for the rest of the day, Sheikh Hamdan’s plans remain to be seen. Maybe he’ll check out one of his favourite DIFC restaurants for dinner; or he could be spending it at home with his adorable baby twins.

Either way, we wish him a very happy birthday…