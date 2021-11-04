The project is inspired by different Mediterranean destinations…

In an ever-growing city such as Dubai, the pressure is on for property developers to come up with new and exciting ways to attract buyers to new developments. We’d love to be a fly on the wall in one of Damac Properties’s brainstorming sessions, as its newest project is full of creative ideas.

Aesthetically designed villas and townhouses centre around large man-made water lagoons complete with white sandy beaches, close to Hessa Street, Dubai. Residents will be able to enjoy a Fitness & Wellness Zone equipped with a climbing wall, a nature pond plus a floating cinema.

3 of 12

Called The Lagoons, the project is inspired by the cities of Venice, Morocco, Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Malta, Andalucia and Portofino, and each represents a different cluster in the development.

Santorini is where you’ll find the cinema and fitness hub, plus a cycle track and black sand beach. In Venice, there will be a fun hub, where you can embark on romantic gondola rides and enjoy waterside cafes.

You might also like 12 upcoming Dubai mega-projects we can't wait for

The Morocco cluster will be home to a tranquillity hub with lagoon-facing infinity pools, yoga meditation lawns and family cabanas. On the contrary, Costa Brava will have the adrenaline hub, featuring zip lining, rock climbing, kayaking, paddle boarding and wave riding.

Nice is for the youngster, and the youth hub will have bicycle trails and a skate park, plus a more quiet area with splash pools and a beach reminiscent of the French Riviera. Malta is great for kids too with a play & learn hub including a sensory plaza, discovery maze, camping island, an Augmented Reality (AR) nature trail, outdoor art exhibits and interactive water attractions.

Andalusia will have a ladies’ hub with a fully equipped ladies-only gym, plus a spa, beauty salon and meditation lounge close to the beach. Finally, Portofino will host the work & play hub, where business meets pleasure. Residents can conduct business lunch meetings at the waterside café or host team building events such as kayaking, sailing or paddle boarding.

“Living here will be akin to escaping to a much-needed holiday, without ever having to leave the comforts of one’s home,” said Amira Sajwani, General Manager of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties.

We’re not yet sure of a launch date for this ambitious project, but you can guarantee we’ll start saving up now to be a part of the action when the time comes.

damacproperties.com