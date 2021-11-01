Winter is here…

It feels like forever since we had some legitimately cool weather, but it’s finally here. So much so, that temperatures are expected to drop to a chilly 14°C in some parts of the UAE this week. It’s also expected to get a little humid by Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas are also expected. Light winds are also anticipated, but with a maximum temperature predicted at 35°C, these are sure to come as a welcome relief. Beach club season is well and truly back.

Here is what you can expect from the UAE weather this week…

Tuesday, November 2

It’s expected to be fair weather on Tuesday, November 2 with some clouds at certain points in the day. Fog or mist formation is predicted over some coastal and internal areas with light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds reaching up to 30 km/hr.

Wednesday, November 3

On Wednesday, November 3 it’s expected to be fair to partly cloudy, as well as humidity by night and on Thursday morning with a chance of mist or fog formation over some coastal and internal areas. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea and winds are set to reach up to 30 km/hr.

Thursday, November 4

It’s much the same on Thursday, November 4, with low clouds expected Eastward and light winds.

Friday, November 5

On Friday, November 5, it’s expected to be fair to partly cloudy with some humidity at night and on Saturday morning. Light winds are expected and the sea will be slight.

Images: Getty