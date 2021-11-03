The rules have changed in shopping centres, gyms, beaches, sports centers and more…

As Dubai continues to return to normal life, post-pandemic, the rules have changed once again on social distancing. According to a circular issued by Dubai Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DCTM), physical distancing measurements have been reduced in a number of key areas across Dubai.

Physical distancing has been reduced from 2 metres to 1 metre in the city’s restaurants and cafes, shopping centres, gyms, beaches, public and entertainment parks, offices and work places. It’s a good sign that we are on our way to further relaxation of restrictions in Dubai.

Additionally, the rules have changed for sports events. A circular issued by Dubai Sports Council outlined that the spectators capacity allowed for sports events has increased to 80 per cent of the entire venue capacity. Sports events organisers were reminded to ensure that participants wear a mask at all times, ‘unless engaged with a sports activity’.

Organisers were also told to ensure to assign a Health & Safety Officer to ensure the application of all preventative and precautionary measures, as well as having a ‘crowd management plan’ for venue, public areas and entry and exit.

These latest rules follow the relaxing of restrictions when it comes to the capacity of gatherings, weddings and funerals held at home, which is now capped at 80 per cent as, provided there are no more than 60 guests in attendance. In addition to the 60-guest capacity, private gatherings are permitted to have up to ten service staff.

We will be sure to update you if and when there are any more changes to restrictions…

