6 amazing things to do in Dubai this week: December 19 to 22

What’s On this week…

This week we have an action-packed itinerary for you. Experience a shopping pop-up, a pink ladies’ night and a new beachside hotspot, here are six fun things you should be doing in Dubai this week.

Sunday December 19

1. Stop by the Shein pop-up at Bluewaters

Shein You-Topia is a week-long pop up event at Bluewaters as part of Dubai Shopping Festival. From December 16 to 23, visitors can expect a live DJ, creative workshops focusing on arts and crafts and a You-Topia fashion trunk show.

Shein You-Topia, Ain Dubai, Bluewaters, daily until December 23, 1pm to 9pm. @styledbydubai

Monday December 20

2. Take your little ones to Tr88house

Tr88house is a giant funhouse found on Bluewaters Island, opposite the newly-opened Madame Tussauds. It’s the ultimate playground for both adults and children alike, boasting a trampoline park, a laser tag arena, soft play, and a glow-in-the-dark mini golf experience.

Tr88house, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, opens December 19. @tr88house

Tuesday December 21

3. See a movie with the girls

Roxy Cinemas’ monthly ladies night returns on December 21. For Dhs140, you’ll get access to the Roxy Platinum Lounge in City Walk from 7pm, along with canapés, a main course and a mocktail. Your chosen film will begin at 8pm, when you’ll be able to get cosy in a comfortable, fully reclining leather chair and enjoy the show.

Roxy Cinemas, City Walk, Tuesday December 21, 7pm onwards, Dhs140. theroxycinemas.com

4. Check out JBR’s new hotspot, Tamoka

Inspired by the Antilles, Latin America and the Caribbean, new JBR venue Tamoka is a beautiful restaurant, outdoor terrace and a beach bar. It opens its doors on December 21, when guests can expect to discover striking interiors, with a boho-chic island vibe. The menu has a focus on dishes intended to be shared between friends at the table, with highlights such as crispy beef short ribs, smoked octopus, seafood catch and Patagonian prawns.

Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, opening December 21. @tamokadubai

Wednesday December 22

5. Think pink at this ladies’ and gents’ night

‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’ is the motto at Al Maeda. Every lady will received a free welcome cocktail, and every guy and girl that comes dressed in pink will receive another cocktail. Ladies can also choose any two-hour sitting between 7pm and 11pm with free flow of unlimited pink drinks including spiked pink frozen lemonades and frosé for Dhs129 upgrade to bubbly cocktails for an additional Dhs50. Men in pink will have access to a free flow of selected drinks for Dhs199 and there’s a buy one get one offer valid on shisha for everyone.

Al Maeda, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, Wednesdays from 7pm to 11pm. @almaeda_restaurant

6. Soho Garden opens on Palm Jumeirah

Popular Soho Garden is set to open a second location on Palm Jumeirah this week. On Wednesday December 22, the city’s largest nightlife, entertainment and dining destination will take up residence on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall. The expansive space will house a number of multiple venues, both indoor and outdoor, while the menu will feature a selection of international dishes featuring an exciting range of modern European cuisines.

Soho Garden, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, opens December 22. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. @sohogardenpalm