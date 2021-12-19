The speakeasy-style venue is inspired by 1920s America…

Promising craft burgers, master mixology and a welcoming atmosphere is brand new speakeasy-inspired venue, Hudson Tavern. Found in the Hyde Hotel, Business Bay, Hudson Tavern Dubai is the second outpost, following the original opening in Doha in 2017.

The Dubai version features art deco interiors, with low lighting and brown or green leather booth seating. Guests can expect an easy-going vibe and elevated bar bites from this ‘urban escape’.

Headed up by Chef Tolga Mutlu, the menu features American classics such as the Hudson burger, crispy Hudson fried chicken, as well as tuna tacos topped with beluga caviar and Hudson’s signature sauce and Gillard oysters.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxed date night spot, after-work drinks deals or a place to catchup with friends over the weekend, add Hudson Tavern to your list. Weekly events include a daily happy hour, a Thursday evening brunch and a live music night on Thursdays and Fridays.

An emerald green bar serves up specially crafted cocktails, with flavour notes ranging from sweet agave and cane sugar to bolder and bitter premium beverages.

Luke James, General Manager, Hyde Hotel Dubai said: “Hudson Tavern adds a touch of Americana to the F&B offerings at Hyde Hotel Dubai. Guests can expect a laidback American-style eatery that will mesmerise diners. The venue has led to the emergence of a new crowd looking to experience a stripped-back vibe with craft burgers, cold brews, premium seafood, and grass-fed meat. Hudson Tavern is set to be the destination for a taste of America in the roaring 20s.”

Hudson Tavern joins LA-favourite Japanese spot Katsuya and Mediterranean-inspired dining spot Cleo to complete Hyde Hotel’s food and beverage offering.

Hudson Tavern, Hyde Hotel, Business Bay, daily 4pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 487 1111. sbe.com/hudson-tavern

Images: Provided