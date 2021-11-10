With an eclectic design, brilliant restaurants and a stylish pool, it’s got everything you need…

Hotels are in abundance in Dubai, so when a new one comes on the block, it has to go that little bit further. With that in mind, say hello to the five-star Hyde Hotel Dubai, an ultra-cool US export. Found in the up-and-coming district of Business Bay, it’s got the whole cosmopolitan package, ready for visitors who are looking for so much more than just a hotel.

Hyde Hotel Dubai is brought to you by the same people behind the recently-opened SLS Dubai hotel, and soon-to-open 25Hours Hotel One Central.

3 of 12

No attention to detail has been spared, from the huge flower wall at the entrance bearing the words ‘anything can happen’, to two huge rectangular mirrors and a cool sculpture in the centre of the lobby. On display at the check-in counter are a number of vinyl records by top nineties artists such as Mary J Blige, Eminem and Jay Z.

Further on, there’s a cool lounge area with shelving stocked with fashion books, chess boards and games on tables and huge pieces of jaw-dropping artwork, which can be purchased if you are coveting them for your own home. Overall, Hyde Hotel Dubai has a distinctly urban yet sophisticated vibe as soon as you walk in.

Hyde Hotel Dubai is turning the average staycation on its head: This is a place you come to for the socials, the restaurants, the pool and spa, and then lay your head at night in one of the many luxe rooms or suites that are available, suitable for the traveling nomads to the modern businessman.

You might also like All of the lavish new hotels set to open in Dubai soon

The ground floor is home to Cleo, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that takes you from day to night with Levantine cuisine and an extensive wine list. On the fourth floor, you’ll find an outpost of popular Hollywood-based Japanese restaurant, Katsuya, and cool speakeasy bar Hudson Tavern.

Also on this floor is where the pool can be found. It’s got a laidback Mediterranean-chic feel to it, with cushy white sun beds, Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa views, and an intimate bar area. The outdoor area of Hudson Tavern leads to the alfresco terrace of Katsuya, which then leads straight round to the pool, blending the areas seamlessly.

The hotel is also home to a relaxing spa with canal views and a state-of-the-art gym.

Hyde Hotel Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, open now, rates start from Dhs640 per night. sbe.com

Images: Provided