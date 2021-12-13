It’s the 360 degree skypool that has taken Dubai by storm…

Unless you’ve been living in an alternate universe in Dubai recently, the chances are you’ve heard of Aura Skypool. The 360 degree pool has taken the city by storm. Perched on the 50th floor of Palm Tower, offering spectacular panoramic views of Dubai from every angle, there’s no surprise that a seat here has become one of the hottest tickets in town.

Now, you can enjoy a hearty breakfast there, whilst taking in the jaw-dropping views, from 10am to 11.30am every day. Dishes include: an Asian brunch bowl comprising of a poached egg, kimchi, avocado and seeded cracker; a granola and yoghurt bowl; mixed fruits with Greek yoghurt; a blueberry açaí bowl; avocado toast or a Japanese pancake, oozing caramel and vanilla Chantilly.

Wash it all down with a cocktail or two, including a ‘Bloody AURA’ and ‘Cala Mosa’. You can enjoy breakfast from your sun lounger – which we definitely recommend. Each morning (10am – 2pm) and afternoon (3pm – 7pm) lounge entry experience is priced from Dhs150, or guests can opt for the full day experience, priced at Dhs300. Food and beverages are at an extra charge.

If you can’t get booked in for a sun lounger (this place is booked weeks in advance), you can enjoy your breakfast from the lounge, however it will still be Dhs150 for entry, with any food and beverages priced on top.

The 210-metre high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Sun loungers of various sizes fill the pool deck, with some taking prime position on pool islands for maximum tanning and views.

Whether you want sun or shade this spot offers it all, as well as views of every angle of the city, including Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai. The lounge indoors is perfect for relaxing with a drink, pan-Asian bites and soaking up the vibes provided by the DJ.

Aura SkyPool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to sunset, from Dhs150. auraskypool.com

Images: Provided