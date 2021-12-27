Take note…

After the announcement regarding the change in the weekend to Saturday and Sunday for federal government entities, many private companies have also followed suit. Due to the change, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has also updated the timings for the public transportation system including Dubai Metro.

The new timings take effect from January 3, 2022.

Public transportation

According to RTA’s announcement, Dubai Metro timings, both the Red and Green Lines shall be in operation from Monday to Thursday from 5am to 1.15 am (the following day). On Friday and Saturday, the metro shall operate from 5am to 2.15am (the following day). On Sunday, the metro will be in service from 8am to 1.15am (the following day).

The Dubai Tram service hours will be from Monday to Saturday, 6am to 1am (the following day). On Sunday, it will be operational from 9am to 1am (the following day).

Dubai Buses will operate from Monday to Thursday. From Friday to Sunday, the schedule will be adjusted according to the demand.

Public parking

The RTA also confirmed that when it comes to public parking, the existing system will remain in place until further notice is made.

Public parking will be free of charge during Friday and public holidays.

Floating bridge

As for the Floating bridge, RTA announced new closure timings. The bridge will now be closed from 10am on Saturday to 6am on Monday. This will allow sufficient time for maritime activities, tourist boats and maintenance works of the bridge starting from February 2, 2022.

RTA office timings

RTA’s opening hours have changed with the working days moving from Monday to Friday. Working hours will be from 7.30am to 3.30am except for Friday where the timings will be from 7.30am to 12am.

The service centres will remain closed on Saturday and will be open from Sunday to Thursday. On Friday, the centre will operate from 4pm to 9pm.

RTA customer happiness centres will be open from Monday to Thursday from 8am to 7.30pm. On Friday, it will open at 8am and close at 12pm and remain shut on Saturday and Sunday.

rta.ae

Images: RTA and Getty Images