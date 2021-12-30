New year, same traditions…

2022 is almost upon us, and with a solid schedule of entertainment planned across the emirate, residents are likely to be on the move throughout the long weekend.

In line with the well-established tradition of free parking over public holidays in Abu Dhabi, charges will not be collected at Mawaqif outdoor parking bays and from the Darb toll gates over the festive period.

Parking

The ITC has confirmed that the hiatus on parking fees will begin on the morning of New Year’s Eve, Friday December 31, and will finish at 7.59am on the morning of Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Darb

The suspension of Darb charges, that is the toll that is usually collected from charging gates on several of the city’s bridges, will also begin on the morning of Friday December 31, and finish on the morning of Sunday, January 2, 2022. From then on charges will apply during the usual peak hours of 7am to 9am, and from 5pm to 7pm.

Customer Happiness Centres

Will not be available until Monday, January 3, 2022.

Public transport

Buses will continue to run on their regular day-appropriate schedule over the whole festive period. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website.

Ferries will also continue to run on their standard schedules. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website.

Handy Helplines

DMT Service Support Centre: (800) 850

Taxi Service Call Centre: (600) 53 53 53

