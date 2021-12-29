The latest safety requirements…

The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi has issued a circular to event organisers and operators in the leisure industry with a series of updates on Covid-19 preventative measures. Updates that specifically refer to New Year’s events.

This news comes just a day after the revised road entry policy of the emirate, which now requires visitors crossing the border into Abu Dhabi from elsewhere in the UAE to either demonstrate they have the Green Pass active (if they’re fully vaccinated or hold active exemptions) or show a negative PCR result obtained within 96 hours (if they are un or partially vaccinated).

Those new safety rules are…

Green Pass rules must be followed. EDE tests and temperature checks will be conducted at the point of entry. Enforce mandatory wearing of face masks. Negative PCR test results are required. These must be no more than 96 hours old. Sites should operate at no more than 60 per cent of the capacity. Social distancing must be in place (1.5 metres). Define clear entry/exit process for the site. Sanitisers to be provided Conduct regular disinfection and sanitisation Form work forces from the concerned organising entity to ensure compliance with all specified procedures Families are allowed to sit together without the need for physical distancing.

Circular| All hotel and tourism establishments, event organisers, venue owners, and cultural and leisure venues are requested to comply with the protocol of New Year's Eve events.

